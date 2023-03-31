Visakhapatnam: GITAM online admission test commenced in 139 cities in the country, say officials

March 31, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from GITAM Deemed to be University have announced that GITAM online entrance examination GAT-2023 (GITAM Admission Test) commenced in 139 cities across India including Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday and will continue up to April 3. The university is offering engineering, management, science, architecture, law, humanities, physiotherapy, pharmacy, paramedical and nursing programmes at Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Bengaluru campuses.

As per the officials, the university is giving admissions based on GAT-2023 ranks. The merit position of the candidate for GITAM admission will be based on the rank obtained in GAT-2023 and the university will follow UGC reservation norms during the admission process. The university also consider the merit rankers of JEE (Main)-2003, AP-EAPCET-2023 and TS-EAMCET-2023 for admission and provides merit scholarships in the form of fee concessions.