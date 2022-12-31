Visakhapatnam girl wins gold in inter-district shooting competitions

December 31, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM:

Deepthii Gonnabhathula, a B. Arch. student in GITAM Deemed to be University, has secured a gold medal in the U-19 category at the inter-district shooting competitions held in Ongole from October 29 to 31.

Ms. Deepthii had started practising with a 10 m Air Rifle, after taking a weapon on rent, in January this year. She had participated in the XXII Andhra Pradesh State-Level Competitions held from August 1 to 7 in Hyderabad, by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and secured the VI position in 10m Rifle Championship Women (individual) and 9th position in the Junior Women (individual).

She qualified for the nationals in both categories at the 13th South Zone Shooting Championship Rifle event held at Trichy in Tamil Nadu from September 19 to 24.

Ms. Deepthii, who is undergoing training at Bharat Shooting Academy in the city, is preparing to prove her mettle at the national-level.