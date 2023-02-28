Visakhapatnam gets ready to host Global Investors’ Summit on March 3 and 4

February 28, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The stage has been set for the State Government’s Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) to be held at the AU Engineering College Grounds here on March 3 and 4 with an aim to sign Memoranda of Understanding(MoU) for investments worth ₹3 lakh crore. Five large halls with German hangars were set up with 130 exclusive stalls of 14 different business sectors for the two-day event. The estimated expenduture of the total event will be around ₹140 to ₹150 crore, according to the official sources.

Each stall is earmarked for different events like Government to Business (G2B) meetings, media conferences, dining halls for delegates, seminars, meetings and restrooms. Over 3,000 plus police security will also be deployed for the State’s first mega business conclave in the city after COVID-19.

The five halls are categorised for different functions in the GIS’s temporary arena surrounded by a tight security cover.

The Hall-1 is fully set up for dining purpose with a seating capacity of 700 people.

The Hall-2 is earmarked for setting up 130 stalls of investors under the categories like Auto and Aerospace (18 stalls), Startups (16), Green Energy (10), Maritime (13) Tourism (05), IT and Electronics (10), Pharma and Healthcare (8), Agriculture and Food Processing (8), Auto and Aerospace (10) and Handloom and Textiles (8).

The Hall-3 consists of main conference hall with 1,976 chair seating capacity, sofa seating capacity for 50 persons, stage seating (50) and media (60).

The Hall-4 is dedicated for VVIPS. It is designed for G2B meetings, Chief Minister’s Room, CM Meeting Hall, CM Boardroom and Chief Secretary’s room. The hall has a special VIP dining hall with a seating capacity of 132 people and a media briefing hall with a seating capacity of 152 people.

The Hall-5 is exclusively meant for seminar halls and service rooms. Almost all technical equipment and staff will use this hall.

Live screens

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairperson A. Nirmala said that the city will be beautified with special attractions like water fountains and live telecast screens at different mass gathering areas for citizens and visitors.

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, after inspecting the venue, said that the police department will start deploying security forces from March 2.

Special gifts

Around 3,000 kits with special gifts are also ready to be presented to the delegates during the valedictory session. Ceramics, notebooks, luggage bags, wooden coasters, Kalankari and Yetikoppaka items, Araku instant coffee powder etc will be the gifts. The kits are branded with the AdvantageAP slogan.