Visakhapatnam gets new law and order DCPs; Joint Commissioner post revived

January 31, 2024 05:41 am | Updated 05:41 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Both the DCP Law & Order (Zone I and II) K. Srinivasa Rao and K. Anand Reddy were transferred

The Hindu Bureau

The State Government effected a reshuffle of IPS officers late on Monday night.

K. Fakeerappa was appointed as the Joint Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam Police Commissionerate. The post was revived after remaining vacant for many years. Mr. Fakeerappa was earlier posted as Superintendent of Police, Crime Investigation Department (CID).

Deputy Inspector General (Visakha Range) S. Hari Krishna was transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police (Personnel). Vishal Gunni, who was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Vijayawada, was transferred and posted as DIG Visakha Range.

Mr. Fakeerappa and Mr. Gunni possess experience of working in erstwhile undivided Visakhapatnam district. While Mr. Fakeerappa worked as DCP (Law & Order I) in Visakhapatnam, Mr. Gunni worked as Additional SP and Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Narsipatnam.

City to have new L&O DCPs

Both the DCP Law & Order (Zone I and II) K. Srinivasa Rao and K. Anand Reddy were transferred. The post of DCP Zone I will be replaced by 2018-batch IPS officer Manikanta Chandolu. Mr. Manikanta was working as Additional SP, Special Enforcement Bureau, Srikakulam. He had earlier worked as Additional SP, Narsipatnam in undivided Visakhapatnam district.

Moka Satyanarayana, who was working as DCP L&O II, Vijayawada, will take over as the new DCP L&O II, Visakhapatnam.

