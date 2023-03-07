Visakhapatnam gears up to host India-Australia ODI cricket match on March 19

March 07, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The city of destiny is gearing up to host a One Day International (ODI) match between India and Australia scheduled on March 19. Dr YSR Aca VDCA Stadium will be hosting the ODI match after a span of four years, as the last ODI match was held during the year 2019, between the India and West Indies.

Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) Secretary V. Gopinath Reddy said that all arrangements are being made for the match. The match would began at 1.30 p.m. and the entry gates will be opened for the public from 11.30 a.m. and will be closed by 3.30 p.m.

According to Mr Gopinath Reddy, the ACA has decided not to increase the prices of the tickets keeping in view of public interest. The tickets rates are ₹600, ₹1,500, ₹2,000, ₹3,000, ₹3,500 and ₹6,000, he said, adding that the sale of tickets will be in both online and offline.

“The sale of physical tickets will commence from March 13 at three different centres from 10 am to 4 pm. The centres will be announced soon. The online tickets will be available for purchase from March 10. The tickets are bar-coded for the ease of entry, seating and organised movement within the premises,” he said.

The ACA authorities also said that signage boards will be arranged at various locations. Drinking water will be available free of cost inside the stadium, while sufficient parking facilities are being arranged at the following venues for movement and convenience of the public.

Medical teams will be arranged at the designated areas along with ambulances and specialised doctors for the spectators. GVMC will take care of arranging the food stalls at the different stands. Barricading will be installed for ease and free movement of public at the entry gate. Public announcement systems will be used.