Visakhapatnam gears up to host G-20 Summit Working Group Committee meeting from March 28 to 30

March 14, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

After the recently concluded Global Investors’ Summit (GIS), Visakhapatnam is all set to host another international event, G-20 Summit Working Group Committee meeting, to be organised by Union Ministry of External Affairs.

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department will host the meeting in the city from March 28 to 30.

Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that while the first G-20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting under the G-20 India presidency was held in Pune January last, the second IWG meeting will be held in Visakhapatnam. The theme of the summit is ‘Financing Cities of Tomorrow - Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable,’ he added.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Mallikarjuna said that all G-20 related programmes and hospitality of the delegates will be held at Radisson Blu hotel here. Every day, the delegates will have panel discussions apart from amusement and entertainment facilities.

“On March 28, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will join gala dinner to be organised for G-20 delegates from 40 countries. They will arrive here on March 27,” said the Collector.

The Andhra Pradesh government will organise special entertainment programmes from March 28 till the summit delegates stay in the city. There will be yoga and meditation programmes on March 29, followed by local tour of three selected beaches on March 30. A workshop will be held with MA&UD officials on March 31.

In addition to the G-20 hosting, the State government will also organise a week-long Jan Bhagidhari (People’s Participation) from March 18 to March 26 in the city.

‘Yoga4All’, a city wide yoga drive, will be organised in all major public parks on March 18.

Vizag City Marathon will be held on March 19 with people from all walks of life. India vs Australia ODI match will also be held on the same day.

Mock G-20 conclave will be organised with students on March 22.

On March 24, a sea beach cleaning programme will be held with around 15,000 people.

A free art contest will be held on March 25 with all aspiring artists from all over the city. All kinds of art styles like clay art, painting from waste materials will be invited, the Collector added.

Jan Bhagidhari concludes with the Vizag Carnival with classical and folk dances of Andhra Pradesh.

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth said that a total of 2,353 security personnel will be deployed for the summit.

GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu said that beatification works worth more than ₹100 crore were carried out.