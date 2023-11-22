Visakhapatnam gears up for T20 cricket match between India and Australia on November 23

November 22, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Over 2,000 police personnel are being deployed on bandobast duty at Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium at PM Palem, the venue of the India and Australia T-20 cricket match, being held here on November 23, and at the private hotel at Rushikonda where the teams are accommodated. The players had net sessions at the stadium on Wednesday.

Under the aegis of Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar, police teams have brought the entire city under a security blanket. Police checking and route checking through Road Opening Parties was being conducted. Three-tier security was arranged at the stadium.

At every entrance gate of the stadium, a ACP rank officer is being posted to ensure there is free flow of people in the queue lines.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police K. Srinivasa Rao said that they have allotted parking spaces for the spectators at various places. For VIPs and VVIPs, A ground, B ground and V-Convention parking places were allotted. Similarly, for people coming from the city limits or from Anandapuram side, various parking places like Sankethika Engineering College grounds, MVV Double Road, Polisetti Venugopala Rao grounds and a few others were arranged. RTC Buses from the city to the stadium will be taking the Beach Road route and reach Law College parking place via IT SEZ.

The DCP said that no heavy vehicles will be allowed to ply from PM Palem stadium route between 6 a.m. on Wednesday till the completion of the match. All the heavy vehicles coming and leaving Visakhapatnam will have to use Anandapuram- Sabbavaram or other alternative routes.

Similarly, RTC Buses, cars, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles coming from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Anandapuram areas to Visakhapatnam will be diverted at Marikavalasa and will reach the city via Beach Road.

Meanwhile, cars, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles leaving towards Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Anandapuram will be asked to take left at Hanumanthuwaka Junction and will be taking up BRTS Road and then use Adavivaram to reach Anandapuram. They can also use take right and use Beach Road route to reach Marikavalasa. RTC buses leaving Vizag towards Srikakulam, Vizianagarm will need to take Hanumanthuawka Junction – BRTS Road – Adavivaram – Anandapuram route.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and is likely to end at 11 p.m. While team India is being led by Surya Kumar Yadav, wicketkeeper batsman Mathew Wade will be leading team Australia.

