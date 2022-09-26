Visakhapatnam: garbage from Arilova dumping yard will be shifted to Kapuluppada dumping yard within 15 days, GVMC Commissioner assures residents

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Raja Babu has said that the wastes from Arilova dumping yard will be cleared within 15 days and there would not be any inconvenience to the residents. He inspected the dumping yard along with Corporator K. Sunitha in Ward 2 here on Monday.

Mr. Raja Babu said that there could be approximately 8,000 tonnes of garbage at Kapuluppada dumping yard. In the last one week, around 2,000 tonnes of garbage was already shifted by the GVMC garbage trucks. He has instructed the officials to shift the garbage from Arilova dumping yard to Kapuluppada dumping yard on a daily basis, which could further be used by the Waste-to-Energy Plant, as it needs about 900 to 1,000 MT of garbage. He also assured people that garbage at other Mini Sewage Farms (MSFs) will be shifted to Kapuluppada at the earliest.

Additional Commisisoner V. Sanyasi Rao, Chief Medical Officer K.S.L.G. Sastry and others were present.