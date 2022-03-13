Visakhapatnam: ganja worth over ₹70 lakh seized at Chintapalle

Accused fled from the spot, says SEB official

Officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), Chintapalle,raided a godown and seized about 783 kg ganja at Rallagedda village of Balapam panchayat in Chinthapalle mandal in the district, on Sunday.

Based on credible information and following instructions from Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao and Joint Director, SEB, J Sathish Kumar, the SEB teams conducted the raid at the godown.

“The accused escaped from the spot and we have seized 783 kg ganja, which was packed in about 34 bags .We have also recovered an iron packing machine from the spot,” said Sub-Inspector of SEB, Chintapalle Station, Md. Ibrahim.

SEB sources said that the accused, who is yet to be arrested, may have procured the ganja from the interior areas of the Agency and stored it at Rallagedda. Based on the orders, the accused may transport it to the smugglers, the police suspect. The seized ganja is estimated to cost between ₹70 and ₹80 lakh in some northern States.

Hashish oil seized

In another case, the SEB teams on Saturday (March 12) conducted a route watch at Kothapalem panchayat of Chinthapalle mandal. On noticing the SEB officials, an accused person fled from the spot, leaving behind his luggage. The teams found about nine kg of hashish oil, the liquid form of ganja, in the luggage.