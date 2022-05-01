Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Gajuwaka youth arrested by Rajasthan police in cybercrime case

A police team from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan arrived at Gajuwaka here on Saturday and arrested a 20-year-old P. Vishnu Murthy alias Sagar, for his alleged involvement in a cybercrime case. According to the police sources, the accused had called an MLA from Rajasthan, claiming that he was calling from the Chief Minister’s Office and demanded ₹20 lakh.

Suspecting something fishy, the MLA had approached the local police. Based on the complaint, the police, acting on a tip-off, reached Sri Nagar area, under Gajuwaka Police Station limits in the city, and arrested Vishnu Murthy. The accused was taken to Rajasthan on a transit warrant, it is learnt. Police sources said that Vishnu Murthy was earlier involved in a few cybercrime cases in Vizag.


