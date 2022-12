Visakhapatnam: Gajapathi Rao elected president of Coromandel Fertilizers Employees Union

December 28, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

N. Gajapathi Rao, State Council Member of B.J.P. has been unanimously elected as president of the Coromandel Fertilizers Employees Union for the years 2023 and 2024. In a statement issued on Wednesday, he thanked all the workers for electing him unopposed and assured them of maintaining good industrial relations and for securing benefits for them. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.