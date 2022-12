December 28, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

N. Gajapathi Rao, State Council Member of B.J.P. has been unanimously elected as president of the Coromandel Fertilizers Employees Union for the years 2023 and 2024. In a statement issued on Wednesday, he thanked all the workers for electing him unopposed and assured them of maintaining good industrial relations and for securing benefits for them.