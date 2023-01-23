Visakhapatnam: Future belongs to the field of genetics, says Andhra University Vice-Chancellor

January 23, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The 47th annual conference of the Indian Society of Human Genetics (ISHG), began here at AU Convention Centre on Monday. The three-day conference will focus on the topic “New Genetics and its Contribution to Human Health and Wealth”. The event coincided with the golden jubilee celebration of the Department of Human Genetics of Andhra University and ISHG.

Inaugurating the conference, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P. V. G. D. Prasad Reddy said that the future belongs to the field of genetics. He added that youngsters today have great ideas and just need a hand to hold. He informed about the collaborative project of AU with RINL in the subject of genetics, the creation of the largest integrated start-up ecosystem in AU, and the commencement of the B. Tech Computer Science and Genetic Engineering programme from the next academic session.

Giving the welcome address, Prof. G. Paddaiah (Chairman, Organising Committee, ISHG-2023) spoke about the history of the Department of Human Genetics, AU, and the various projects the department is planning to take up in the near future.

Moinak Banerjee, president of ISHG, talked about the importance of human genetics and the need to create awareness about it among students. K. C. Malhotra, one of the founding members of the ISHG, shared his happiness on witnessing the growth of ISHG and the field of human genetics. K. Srinivasa Rao, Principal of AU College of Science and Technology, hoped for the exchange of ideas and advancement of knowledge in human genetics through the conference.

Indian and foreign dignitaries from the field of genetics along with students and faculties from various universities across the country attended the programme.