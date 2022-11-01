Visakhapatnam: four persons sentenced to six months RI for obstructing duties of Tahsildhar and his staff

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 01, 2022 21:48 IST

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate J. Padmavathi on Tuesday sentenced four persons, E. Kondalarao, D. Rajesh, R. Dharma Teja and B. Manikanta, to six months rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹500 for trespassing and obstructing Tahsildhar and his staff while discharging lawful duties.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to Senior Assistant Public Prosecutor Mylapilli Adinarayana, the four persons trespassed into the Rural Tahsildhar office at Chinagadili and obstructed the Tahsildhar and his staff by using filthy language on March 1, 2019. The then Tahsildhar B. Shesagiri Rao had lodged a report at Arilova police station and the then S.I B Apparao registered a case under 353 and 448 IPC against four persons. Senior APP M. Adinarayana conducted the prosecution

