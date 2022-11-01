Visakhapatnam: four persons sentenced to six months RI for obstructing duties of Tahsildar and his staff

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate J. Padmavathi on Tuesday sentenced four persons, E. Kondalarao, D. Rajesh, R. Dharma Teja and B. Manikanta, to six months rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹500 for trespassing and obstructing Tahsildar and his staff while discharging lawful duties.

According to Senior Assistant Public Prosecutor Mylapilli Adinarayana, the four persons trespassed into the Rural Tahsildar office at Chinagadili and obstructed the Tahsildar and his staff by using filthy language on March 1, 2019. The then Tahsildar B. Shesagiri Rao had lodged a report at Arilova police station and the then S.I B Apparao registered a case under 353 and 448 IPC against four persons. Senior APP M. Adinarayana conducted the prosecution