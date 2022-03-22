Visakhapatnam: four accused arrested in different cases

Booty recovered from the arrested, say police

Additional DCP (Crimes) Sravan Kumar and ACP (Crimes) Ch Penta Rao addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Booty recovered from the arrested, say police

The city police (crime wing) arrested four persons for allegedly being involved in different cases here on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at Police Conference Hall, Additional DCP (Crimes) Sravan Kumar said that in one case, the New Port (Crime) police arrested 29-year-old P Surya Narayana, a native of Jalamuru in Srikakulam district and resident of Peda Gantyada, for allegedly being involved in two house break-ins at Nellimukku area in Peda Gantyada between March 14 and 19.

The accused has gained entry into the houses and committed theft of about 14.75 tola gold ornaments, 20 tolas of silver ornaments and ₹2,000, all worth Rs 3.74 lakh.

Based on the complaints received by the inmates, the police have registered cases. Under the supervision of ACP(Crimes -II) Ch Penta Rao, teams led by Inspector of Police (Crimes) Harbour Sub Division M. Avatharam, arrested the accused. Police have recovered 14.75 tola gold ornaments from him.

Surya Narayana completed Diploma in EEE at Vizianagaram district. Since the year 2019, he has been working in a private company at Lankelapalem.

In another case, the police have arrested three persons S Nithin Eswara Sai Ram (19), A Pawan Kumar (19) and A Naveen Kumar (21), all from Munagapaka and Anakapalle areas, for allegedly committing theft of 9.972 kg of Palladium on carbon dry materials, worth ₹50 lakh, from a warehouse of a a company at Parawada.