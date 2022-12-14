  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Semifinal: African trailblazer Morocco eyes history against defending champion France

Visakhapatnam: fossil fuels continue to play dominant role in global energy system, says expert

‘There is no realistic alternative for meeting the world’s current and growing energy needs’

December 14, 2022 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

Fossil fuels continue to play a dominant role in the global energy system since there is no realistic alternative for meeting the world’s current and growing energy needs, observed by Nagu Daraboina, Associate Professor at the Russell School of Chemical Engineering and Associate Director of Tulsa University Paraffin Deposition Projects (TUPDP), Tulsa, Oklahoma.

While addressing the students and research scholars at the Chemistry Department of the GITAM School of Science here on Wednesday, Dr Daraboina said that the world was shifting towards renewable energy, but the pace wasn’t fast enough to offset the impact of worldwide economic expansion and growing population. He mentioned that many developing countries have large untapped fossil fuel resources, which they intend to use to develop their respective economies.

Dr. Daraboina interacted with GITAM Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam, Registrar .D. Gunasekharan, Chemistry Department Head B. Srinivasa Rao and International Student Affairs Director K.P. Kishan.

