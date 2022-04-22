Visakhapatnam: forthcoming CII EXCON to provide platform for OEMs to showcase their products, says steering committee member

The forthcoming CII EXCON will provide a platform for orignal equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to showcase new technologies apart from helping to reduce the disconnect between government and private players, according to T.R. Bharathan, Member, EXCON 2021 Steering Committee and chief adviser of Puzzalona Group.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of : Infra Dialogue: Progressive Andhra Pradesh – State Reforms, opportunities and the way forward and EXCON Road Show, here, on Friday. EXCON 2021 will be held in Bengaluru from May 17 to 21

Mr. Bharathan said that the Gati Shakti, announced by the Union government was sure to open up a host of opportunities to OEM s as well as infra companies. The seven engines of growth like roads, ports and railways, proposed under Gati Shakti, would all be integrated. The rural roads would be connected to the State Highways and they in turn would be connected to the National Highways. This would accelerate infra development.

The rate of construction of National Highways has increased tremendously in the last five years. As on date 37 km of highways are being constructed a day and the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari wants to increase it to 100 km a day. The timelines for completion of projects were being reduced drastically and in these circumstances high quality, high technology and high capacity equipments like excavators, graders and dumpers would be required. Every OEM would have to upgrade technology.

Similarly, IT and infra were looked at as two different sectors. Today, the survival of infra without IT could not be imagined. EXCON would have a separate pavilion for Artificial Intelligence and Telematics. The conference would also provide a platform for interaction and exchange of views between contractors, government officials, IT sector and academicians.

Managing Director of AP Metro Rail Corporation Ltd UJM Rao and the Deputy Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Authority Durgesh Kumar Dubey spoke.

D. Tirupathi Raju, immediate past chairman, CII AP, and Ragam Kishore, Chairman, CII Zone, were present.