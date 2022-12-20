Visakhapatnam: former TDP MLA Anita seeks justice to fishermen, affected by NAOB project

December 20, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The fishermen of V. Narasapuram, Bangarammapalem and other villages of Payakaraopeta and Yelamanchili constituencies, who had given lands for the establishment of the Naval Alternate Operating Base (NAOB), have been deceived by the non-implementation of the rehabilitation agreement, alleged former MLA and TDP leader V. Anita.

Addressing a media conference along with some of the affected fishermen, at the VJF Press Club here on Tuesday, Ms. Anita said that the farmers had given their lands for establishment of the NAOB, 15 years ago, as they were promised employment in the project, construction of a Kendriya Vidyalaya and construction of a jetty to enable continuation of their fishing activity.

She said that all these were clearly mentioned in the agreement but now the NAOB authorities were not allowing the fishermen of Bangarampalem and other villages to go for fishing. The fishermen have been staging protests for the past one month but neither the Centre nor the State government were taking any measures to alleviate their suffering, she alleged.

Ms. Anita said that 2,000 fishermen families in Payakaraopeta constituency have lost their livelihood. A high wall has been constructed around Bangarampalem village and the villagers have to show their ID card and Aadhaar for entering their native village. She sought that the State government, which was extending ₹10,000 a month as compensation during the fishing holiday period, should extend the same to these villagers as they have lost their livelihood.

The fishermen leaders said that a similar naval base was set up in coastal Karnataka and the displaced fishermen were provided skill training and given employment in the project. A Kendriya Vidyalaya (Central School) was established for the benefit of the children of the displaced fishermen. They sought that the fishermen displaced by NAOB should be provided skill training and given employment in hull repairs and other works.

‘Apolitical solution’

Ms. Anita sought an apolitical solution to the problem. All the 25 MPs from A.P. should raise the issue in Parliament and exert pressure on the Centre to do justice to the fishermen, who were displaced by the NAOB. She also sought construction of a fishing harbour for the benefit of the fishermen. Describing fishermen as ‘protectors of the coast’ in plain clothes as they were generally the first to observe the movement of enemies in the coastal waters, she said that they had given their lands for the defence project, as our Armed Forces protect the nation from enemies.