Visakhapatnam: Former Andhra University professor to head Andhra Pradesh Economics Association

March 05, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

R. Sudarsana Rao, a former head of the Department of Economics, Andhra University, has been elected as the Conference President of AP Economics Association. Mr. Rao will deliver the presidential address at the 39 th conference of the Association to be held at SV University, Tirupati, on March 27. The conference will discuss and deliberate on the themes on Acceleration of Economic Growth with special reference to Andhra Pradesh, Indicators of New Education Policy and Economic Development in Rayalaseema region, said Mr. Rao, who also served as a former Vice-Chancellor of Vikrama Simhapuri University in Nellore.