Visakhapatnam: follow the teachings of Vivekananda, High Court Judge tells students

Ramakrishna Mission celebrates 125th anniversary

Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Justice D.V.S.S, Somayajulu took a trip down memory lane as he recalled his school days at Sri Sarada Bala Vihar, which is run by Sri Ramakrishna Mission, in Visakhapatnam, and gave full credit to the school and its teachers for what he is today.

He participated as the chief guest at the inaugural programme organised to mark the 125 th anniversary of the foundation of Sri Ramakrishna Mission, by Swami Vivekananda, at Kalabharathi Auditorium here on Sunday.

He said that his life has come full circle as he had never imagined, when he was in school, that he would one day participate as a guest in such an auspicious event. Underlining the need to read good books, he recalled that his school library had ignited his passion for reading books.

“I owe an eternal debt to my teachers. The school, which had a narrow play area, where we used to play cricket, also taught me how to concentrate on hitting the ball, ensuring that it does not fall into the adjacent compound. The magnificent schools and its teachers made me what I am today,” Justice Somayajulu said.

Ancient Indian scientists like Aryabhatta, Varahamihira and Susruta were the basis of several scientific discoveries. Narendra, who later came to be known as Swami Vivekananda, sowed the seeds for the revival of the glory of India. It was after he addressed the Parliament of Religions in Chicago that the West began taking India seriously, Justice Somayajulu said.

Referring to the services of the Ramakrishna Mission in the field of education, health and spirituality, Justice Somayajulu described the Ramakrishna Mission as the ‘gold standard’ for public service. Turning towards the students, who were seated in the balcony of the spacious auditorium, he called upon them to follow the teachings of Swami Vivekananda to achieve their dreams and also to bring glory to the nation.

Sumita Roy, a former professor of English from Osmania University, Hyderabad, called upon the students and the younger generation on what they could contribute to further the work of the mission during the year-long 125 th anniversary celebrations.

G. Nageswara Rao, former Vice Chancellor of Andhra University, spoke on the philosophy behind the establishment of the Ramakrishna Mission and its objective of promoting social welfare through individual development.

Earlier, in his inaugural address, Swami Bodhamayananda, secretary, Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, Visakhapatnam, called upon the youth of the city to take advantage of the lectures to be organised by Ramakrishna Mission, Visakhapatnam, for the benefit of society during the next 52 weeks as part of the year-long celebrations.