Visakhapatnam: follow road safety rules to avoid permanent disabilities, people urged

December 03, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam:

International Day of Persons with Disabilities was celebrated across the three districts – Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitaramaraju and Anakapalli – on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Various programmes were organised and many properties were distributed to the disabled by the voluntary organisations to mark the special day.

Speaking to The Hindu, Visakhapatnam District Disabled Welfare Department Assistant Director Ch. Subbi Reddy said that due to the Navy Day programmes, the programmes on the special day on behalf of the department was postponed to December 7.

He said that as per the reports, around 3% of the country’s population suffers from various disorders. The reasons included the accidents among other factors, he added.

Participating as a chief guest at a programme conducted by the Ability People at Dabagardens here, Visakhapatnam Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam said that people should follow road safety rules to avoid permanent disabilities. Especially students should be more careful with the rules and the parents should also keep an eye on their children. He said that the employment of the disabled should be encouraged so that they should be treated as equals with the abled.

Dilip Kumar Patro, director of the Ability Peoples, said that programme was held with Saksham and GVMC.