Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: focus on internships for students, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor tells college principals

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy has asked the principals and management members of AU affiliated colleges to focus on internships and ensure all the students enrol for the opportunities to improve their skills. He conducted a meet with the managements of AU affiliated colleges at the AU senate hall here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Prasad Reddy said that the new education policy suggests inclusion of internships during the academic year. He said that soon, AU will have five different incubation centres and it can be helpful for the students with innovative ideas. Rector K. Samatha, Registrar (i/c) N. Kishore Babu and others were present.


