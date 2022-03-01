Visakhapatnam: five-year-old boy comes under wheels of RTC bus, dies

Staff Reporter March 01, 2022 21:16 IST

Accident occurred when the boy along with his parents going to temple on a two-wheeler, say police

A five-year-old boy died in a road accident near Kalyanapulova under Kothakota Police Station limits in the district on Tuesday. The accident allegedly occurred, when the boy was going along with his parents to a temple on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri. The deceased was identified as A Rohith, a resident of Makavarapalem mandal. According to Circle Inspector of Kothakota Police Station, Lakshmana Murthy, the accident occurred when Rohith, his parents and his six-year-old cousin were going to the temple on a two-wheeler. The two-wheeler was going parallel to a Narsipatnam-Kalyanapulova ‘Palle Velugu’ RTC bus. When they went close to the RTC bus, Rohith’s father allegedly applied hand brakes and the bike skid. While Rohith fell under the wheels of the RTC bus, the remaining three persons fell on the opposite side. Rohith died on the spot. Police suspect that Rohith’s father might have lost balance. A case was registered. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.



