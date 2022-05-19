Visakhapatnam: five held, 43.5 kg ganja seized in two cases

Officials from City Task Force (CTF) and IV Town Police conducted a raid and arrested four persons while they were allegedly trying to transport about 40 kgs of ganja at Railway New Colony here on Wednesday night.

Among the four, three are from Maharashtra, while one is from Telangana. According to the CTF officials, all the accused had boarded a bus and were caught. Further investigation is on to ascertain more facts in the case.

In another case, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) arrested a person at Gnanpuram while he was trying to transport 3.5 kg ganja here on Thursday.