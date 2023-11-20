Visakhapatnam fishing harbour fire: wreckage needs to be removed from seawater quickly to avoid pollution, says Pollution Control Board official

November 20, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Authorities at the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour appeared to have not removed the tons of wreckage of the boats from the seawater on Monday as they focussed on controlling the fire and pacifying agitated people at the incident spot. As many as 45 mechanised boats reduced to ashes in the fire at the harbour. The harbour can accommodate about 600 mechanised boats in all the jetties.

According to sources from the Fire and Police Department, the Fisheries Department in association with other wings like Visakhapatnam Port Authority is responsible for removing the wreckage that has sunk into the sea following the fire.

Giant cranes are needed to remove damaged boats from seawater, which includes underwater operations. This should be completed as soon as possible, otherwise the sea water in the harbour will be polluted as the oil spill on the water will slowly spread to other areas, said a Pollution Control Board official.

