Visakhapatnam: find your purpose in life and work hard to achieve it, IOCL ED tells IIM-V students

He stresses on the importance of authentic leadership and communication

A talk on ‘How to lead an organisation and manage human capital’ was delivered by Executive Director (HR) of IOCL, Sanjay Bose, at IIM-Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) here on Saturday.

Stressing on the importance of authentic leadership and communication, he elaborated the traits of a good leader like empathy, understanding of business dynamics and the ability to take effective decisions on time. He urged the students to find their purpose in life and work hard to achieve it.

IIM-Visakhapatnam Director Chandrasekhar told the students that truthfulness, thoughtfulness, togetherness and tenderness were the most important qualities one should possess. The combination of these qualities would help an individual to survive in the corporate world, he said.

Students and faculty members participated in the event.