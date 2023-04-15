ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: FAPCCI to organise 10-day online certificate course for aspiring entrepreneurs from April 19

April 15, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM’

The Hindu Bureau

A 10-day online certificate course on ‘’Entrepreneurship Development Programme in Food Processing” is being organised by the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) here from April 19.

Food Processing Industry in India is a sunrise sector that serves as a vital link between the agriculture and industrial segments of the economy. The food processing industry in India is a potential source for driving the rural economy as it brings, about the synergy between the consumer industry and agriculture. This sector has a wide variety of opportunities for setting up manufacturing and service enterprises, especially in the MSME sector, according to a statement issued by the FAPCCI here on Saturday.

The training programme is designed to give more in-depth knowledge to entrepreneurs, who aspire to foray into the food processing sector. The participants can gain knowledge about how to go ahead with their business plans through the live interaction with the experts.

Domain experts from Bank MSME Division, Chartered Accountant, Practising Legal Implementers, Marketing Professionals and Government officials will address the participants and share their valuable inputs and real-life experiences with the trainees.

Aspiring entrepreneurs, academicians and students are the target audience. The topics to be covered include: Methods of identifying the market potential, procurement of raw materials, preparation of project report, packaging and branding, legal aspects, FSSAI licence and registration system, food processing technologies and services, export opportunities, schemes and policies and risk management.

Participation certification will be given by FAPCCI. Interested persons can contact Ramyasree on the mobile no. 9381893839 or through email at ramysree@fapcci.in or Venkata Ramarao on 9848077227 or fapccivijvenkat23@gmail.com or Jeevan on 9182927627 /jeevan@fapcci.in

