Visakhapatnam: Eyes require extra care during the hot summer, say ophthalmologists

May 01, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The intense heat of the sun and the high level of pollutants in the air can make our eyes susceptible to infections, redness, itching and inflammation in summer. The prevalence of dust, pollen and other substances in the air can result in eye allergies during the hot weather.

Dust mites thrive during summer, and their residue can spread in the air and result in an allergic response in the eyes. The tear film on the eye evaporates faster during the hot weather, causing burning sensation and irritation in the eyes. This becomes more prominent in patients with dry eyes, says Himabindu Alluri, ophthalmologist, L V Prasad Eye Institute, GMR Varalakshmi campus, Visakhapatnam.

A surge in conjunctivitis (red/pink eye), eye allergies, dry eyes and other eye infections and redness is usually seen in summer. Intense exposure to ultraviolet rays during summer can harm the eyes in several ways. It can lead to the formation of pterygium (a layer) on the surface of the eye, cataract, and other ocular/eye problems, she says.

Dr. Himabindu says: “The cases of allergic conjunctivitis increase in summer, particularly in children, and they experience itchiness, redness, watering and white rope-like discharge from eyes. Avoid direct exposure to sunlight, particularly between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., when the UV rays are the strongest, appropriate sunglasses which block UV rays, should be used, using a hat or an umbrella while going outdoors prevents direct exposure of the eyes to sunlight.”

‘Maintain good hygiene’

Avoid rubbing your eyes. Frequent cleaning of the eyes with clean cold water will wash away the dust particles and allergens that cause itching. It’s fun to swim during summer but ensure that you wear protective glasses. Also be sure of the cleanliness and appropriate level of chlorination of water.

“In summer viral conjunctivitis is quite common. The affected eye turns red, and can be treated with antibiotics. I have already treated a few cases this season. Allergic conjunctivitis causes redness of the eyes along with itching. This condition, caused by allergens in the air, is more common among children and young persons. There is no need to use antibiotics, but drugs have to be used to control inflammation,” says G. Hanumantha Rao, Professor and HOD, MIMS, Vizianagaram.