Visakhapatnam: eye donation is the only way to cure corneal blindness, says doctor

‘People should take a pledge for eye donation’

Corneal disease is a major cause of blindness in India. Of the 10 million blind people in India, over two million are affected by corneal blindness and 60% of them are below the age of 12 years. This could be due to corneal disease, injury or infection, due to which the cornea of the eye becomes opaque, causing blindness.

L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) is organising a series of activities to raise awareness about eye donation among the public as part of the National Eye Donation fortnight being observed every year from August 25 to September 8.

Corneal transplantation is the only known cure for corneal blindness. It is a surgical procedure whereby the damaged cornea is replaced by a healthy cornea from a deceased donor. Lack of awareness, myths and fears associated with eye donation are responsible for people not donating their eyes. The current cornea collection in India is able to cater to only one-fourth of the patients in need of corneal transplant surgeries.

Dr. Rohit Dureja, Head, Mohsin Eye Bank, GMR Varalakshmi Campus, Visakhapatnam, L V Prasad Eye Institute, has appealed to the people to take a pledge for donation of their eyes. Eye donation can happen only after the death of a person, and on the consent from family members. The person pledging his/her eyes should inform family members and request them to execute the same after their death. Donating eyes not only gives the gift of sight to someone but also enables the family members to keep the memory of the deceased person alive.

The Mohsin Eye Bank at LVPEI’s GMR Varalakshmi Campus, had started its services in 2007, and in 2020 crossed the milestone of collecting 10,000 corneas.

Eye donation requires cooperation from the partner hospitals, and a dedicated team of the grief counsellors and cornea recovery trained technicians from the eye banks. The counsellor screens the deceased person for suitability on medical grounds and approaches the deceased family and motivate for eye donation.