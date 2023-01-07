Visakhapatnam: extra coach will be attached to Hirakhand Express train from March 7, says ECoR

January 07, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Train 18447/48 Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express will be paired with a composite first AC cum 2nd AC coach on a permanent basis from March 7, East Coast Railway (ECoR) said here on Saturday.

Keeping in view the needs of passengers, the frequency of 15906/15905 Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express would be increased to four days a week from May 7, an ECoR spokesperson said.

Train 15906 Vivek Express departs from Dibrugarh every Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, while its companion train 15905 leaves Kanyakumari every Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Monday from May 11.