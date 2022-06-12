Visakhapatnam: Experts advocate adherence to COVID-19 norms as cases rise again

25 infections recorded in district in the last few days

Even as the citizens have started moving in the public places without wearing mask as the coronavirus infections almost came to zero after the third wave, the sudden rise in cases rings the alarm bells. As many as 25 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the district in the last few days.

The experts, who do not wish to hazard a guess about the fourth wave yet and create a scare, underline the importance of the adherence to COVID-19 protocols to prevent the spread of infections.

“Almost all the people who have contracted the infection of late belong to the middle age group. All of them are in home isolation. Triage has been done and medical kits have been supplied to them,” District Medical & Health Officer (DM&HO) K. Vijayalakshmi told The Hindu.

None of the cases, she said, is severe. “There is no need for hospitalisation. Vaccination seems to have reduced the intensity of the infection. Children, aged above 12, have been administered with both doses of the vaccine. The booster dose has also been given to those aged above 60 and have completed nine months after taking their second dose of vaccine. Those aged below 60 need to take the precautionary dose at private hospitals at their own cost,” says Dr. Vijayalakshmi.

According to Dr. K. Rambabu, Director of the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), the fourth wave was anticipated between the second week of June and August this year. “Adherence to all COVID-19 protocols such as wearing mask, frequent washing of hands, avoiding crowded place will certainly help minimise the chances of spread of the infection. It is anticipated that the fourth wave may not be that severe as a major percentage of the population has been vaccinated fully,” says Dr. Rambabu.

Precautionary dose

Meanwhile, it is learnt that some private hospitals are averse to giving precautionary dose as there are not many takers. They need a certain minimum number of patients as a vial of the vaccine, once opened, cannot be stored. It has to be either used or discarded.

Praja Arogya Vedika general secretary T. Kameswara Rao has appealed to the government to provide the precautionary dose free of cost to ensure 100% compliance.