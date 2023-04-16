Visakhapatnam: expert committee report on Rushikonda construction works evokes mixed reactions

April 16, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The latest report of the five-member expert committee set up by the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the alleged violations of construction works undertaken on the Rushikonda Hill in Visakhapatnam by the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), evoked a mixed reaction from the stakeholders.

The commitee report stated that there were some violations in the constructions undertaken on the Rushikonda hill. “Excavations and constructions were carried out beyond the area permitted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC),” said the report.

Reacting on the issue, Vizag Development Council (VDC) vice-president O. Naresh Kumar said that urbanisation requires development of infrastructure in possible locations in the city. “However, in case of the Rushikonda project. We are not against the infrastructural development, but feel that the authorities concerned should carry out any development activities without violating the norms.” Mr. Naresh Kumar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior citizen and heritage conservator Sohan Hatangadi said that the secrecy and misinformation surrounding the Rushikonda project from the beginning were unprecedented. The entire hill was cut off and no one knew why. It reflects poorly on the governance and citizens of the city, he added.

“APTDC is now at the centre stage. Did they make all the decisions and how did they get that much investment? Now at least let there be clarity, responsibility and a sense of closure. At least that is what the public expected,” said Mr. Hatangadi.

On the other hand, Teddu Sankar Rao, Secretary of Fishermen Youth Welfare Association, complained to MoEF&CC Secretary on March18, 2023 that an office complex was being constructed in Coastal Regulatory Zone in the name of Tourism facility at Rushikonda.

“The latest JAC report is not clear, but it has confirmed that there are violations in the project. After seeing the comittee report, I suspect that something other than the original purpose (tourism projects) is being done. Some office buildings are being constructed in this area as no tourism-related works have been seen so far,” Mr. Sankar Rao alleged.

Jana Sena Party leader and GVMC corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav, one of the three petitioners, said, “I am preparing the matter for filing counters. We will respond to this issue after filing our counters in court. The committee report substantiate the points that we had made in our complaints,” Mr. Yadav said.

The High Court adjourned the hearing to April 26.

The APTDC Chairman is not available for comments and clarifications.