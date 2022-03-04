Visakhapatnam: expert committee on traffic to visit Seethammadhara, MVP Colony, Arilova on February 5

The five-member team will receive feedback from people, says Police Commissioner

The five-member team will receive feedback from people, says Police Commissioner

The five-member expert committee, which was appointed by Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha to come out with solutions for city traffic woes, started its proceedings, here on Friday.

The committee, including Professor from Department of Civil Engineering, GITAM Deemed to be University, Mukund Dangeti, Managing Trustee of Visakha Safety Council Ch. Balasatish, former Additional SP T.S.R. Prasad, GVMC Superintending Engineer K. Venugopal Rao and Ttaffic signal system expert P. Satyanarayana from PM Palem, will visit several areas like Seethammadhara, MVP Colony and Arilova areas on March 5, said Mr. Manish Kumar Sinha.

Mr. Sinha, along with Additional DCP (Traffic) Ch. Adinarayana, conducted a meet with the committee members at Police Conference Hall and discussed the plan of action. Mr. Manish Kumar Sinha said that after inspecting the areas, the committee members will take part in a meeting at Seminar Hall, MVP Colony, at 11 a.m. People from Seethammadhara, MVP Colony and Arilova can meet the team and give their suggestions, he said.

On February 8, the Police Commissioner had sought suggestions from people of the city on solving traffic woes. Responding to his post on social media, over 300 people gave a number of suggestions as well as complaints. The Police Commissioner has formed the five-member expert team to to look into the suggestions and come up with a clear plan of action to solve the problem.