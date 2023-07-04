Visakhapatnam: Experimental halts at Tikri, Singapur Road and Bhimadolu railway stations for different trains

July 04, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Railway Board has decided to provide stoppages to express trains on experimental basis till further advice to train no. 18005/18006 Howrah-Jagdalpur-Howrah Samaleswari Express at Tikiri station and 18517/18518 Visakhapatnam-Korba-Visakhapatnam Korba Express at Singapur Road station.

Train no.18006 Jagdalpur-Howrah Samaleswari express will stop at Tikiri station with effect from July 5 and in the return direction, 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari express will stop at Tikiri with effect from July 6.

18006 Samaleswari Express would arrive at Tikiri at 9 a.m. and depart at 9.02 a.m. and 18005 Samaleswari Express would arrive Tikiri at 5 p.m. and depart at 5.02 p.m.

Train no.18517 Korba-Visakhapatnam-Korba express express will stop at Singapur Road station with effect from July 06 and in return direction the train no. 18518 Visakhapatnam-Korba Korba express will stop at Singapur Road with effect from July 6.

18517 Korba Express will arrive at Singapur Road at 2.30 a.m. and depart at 2.32 a.m. 18518 Korba Express will arrive Singapur Road at 00.30 hours and depart at 00.32 hours

It has been decided by the Railway Board to provide stoppage at Bhimadolu station of Vijayawada Division for train no.17243 Guntur-Rayagada Express with effect from July 6 for a period of six months on an experimental basis.

The train No. 17243 Guntur-Rayagada express will stop daily at Bhimadolu at 1.32 a.m. and depart at 1.33 a.m. with effect from July 6.