Visakhapatnam: experimental halt for two express trains at Kalyan and Kopargaon

August 22, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Railways has decided to provide stoppages to the following express trains, originating/terminating in Visakhapatnam, on experimental basis for a period of six months at Kopergaon and Kalyan stations, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

Train No 18519 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminal (LTT) Express will stop at Kalyan station at 3.20 a.m. and depart at 3:22 a.m. with effect from August 23.

In the return direction, 18520 Lokmanya Tilak Terminal (LTT) – Visakhapatnam express will stop at Kalyan station at 7.32 a.m. and depart at 7.34 a.m. with effect from August 23.

Similarly, 18503 Visakhapatnam-Sainagar Shirdi express will stop at Kopargaon station at 9.53 a.m. and depart at 9:55 a.m. with effect from August 24.

In the return direction, 18504 Sainagar Shirdi – Visakhapatnam express will stop at Kopargaon station at 8.08 p.m. and departure at 8.10 p.m. with effect from August 25.

