Visakhapatnam: existing climate models need to be downscaled for better compatibility with hydrological data sets, says NGRI Director

‘One cm rise in sea level can influence the groundwater a few kilometres inland with seawater intrusion’

A two-day national seminar on hydrology with the focal theme of ‘Changing Climate and extreme Hydrological events’, began here on Friday. The Association of Hydrologists of India, Department of Geophysics and Department of Meteorology and Oceanography, Andhra University, jointly organising the seminar.

Delivering the keynote address, Director, CSIR-NGRI, Hyderabad, V.M. Tiwari, said that the existing climate models need to be downscaled for better compatibility with the hydrological data sets as well as modelling of floods, droughts and rainfall. He said that one cm rise in sea level can influence the groundwater a few kilometres inland with seawater intrusion. He said that the research carried out by NITI Aayog indicates that 40% of the population in India would be deprived of access to safe drinking water by 2040 which is quite alarming.

AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy suggested that IT, ICT and Artificial intelligence should be utilised in the development of Integrated Water Resources Management.

150 delegates

President, Association of Hydrolygists of India, Rajendra Prasad, also spoke. More than 150 delegates from all over the country are participating and presenting 68 research papers in the seminar in virtual mode.