Visakhapatnam: exhibition of snake pencil illustrations begins at Visakha Museum

Artist Nagarjuna Sridhara explaining about his works at the snake illustration exhibition at the Visakha Museum in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

July 16, 2022 17:54 IST

Expo aimed at raising awareness about different types of snake species in the Eastern Ghats region

About 22 snake pencil illustrations by Nagarjuna Sridhara are on display at the Visakha Museum. The exhibition was inaugurated on Saturday on the occasion of World Snake Day. The illustrations are the effort of two years of work and research by Mr. Sridhara who worked closely with Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society in bringing out the distinct characteristics of each species. The illustrations include the Big Four, spectacled cobra, common krait, Russell's viper and saw-scaled viper. "The pencil medium is the most difficult medium to work on. I had tried to retain the essence of the natural habitat without disturbing the specific characteristics of the snake. Some took a longer time and was more challenging due to the intricacies of the pattern of scales. The common cat and Indian rock python took more time to complete," the artist said. The exhibition gives the audience a unique in-depth view of the subjects as opposed to the conventional wildlife photography exhibitions. Advertisement Advertisement The exhibition is aimed at raising awareness about different types of snake species in the Eastern Ghats region of Visakhapatnam and its surroundings. The exhibition will be on till July 18 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

