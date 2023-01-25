Visakhapatnam: Exercise right to vote for the progress of the nation, people urged

January 25, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The National Voters Day celebrations were marked by calls for exercising the right to vote for the progress of the nation, electing selfless and upright leaders and not falling a prey to inducements before elections, at the programmes organised at different places here on Wednesday.

Describing voter as the ‘backbone of democracy’ and ‘voting as the lifeline of democracy,’ District Collector A. Mallikarjuna called upon all eligible voters to participate in the election process to fulfil the dream of our freedom fighters. Visakhapatnam district has bagged an award for implementation of ‘best electoral processes’, he said and added that it was a matter of pride for him to receive the award from the Governor on behalf of the district.

He said that for the first time, 185 transgenders were enrolled as voters in the district and added that all other eligible voters in that category should also be enrolled. He also underlined the importance of enrolling eligible ‘homeless’ voters and weeding out of bogus voters.

District Judge G. Gopi, who participated as the chief guest, called upon all eligible persons to enrol as voters apart from motivating other eligible persons around them to do so. He said that vote was a ‘weapon’ to ensure good government and better administration.

Former Joint Director of CBI V.V. Lakshminarayana has called upon the people to take the responsibility of making their children aware of their duty towards the nation and society.

At a voter awareness meet, organised by the Voters Forum for Better Democracy president Nookala Surya Prakash here on Wednesday, Mr. Lakshminarayana said awareness was growing gradually among the voters over the years. He said that the nation could develop at a rapid pace when all citizens respect elections.

JD Foundation convener Priyanka Dandi, Samayam Hemanth Kumar, Kona Mangayya Naidu and Adibhatla Bhaskara Rao were among those who participated.

The NSS unit of St. Joseph College has organised a special programme to educate students on their Right to Vote and its importance.

Faculty member K. Manikya Kumari and Programme Officer J. Nirmala spoke.

Head of the Department of Hindi P. K. Jayalakshmi was the judge for the competitions.