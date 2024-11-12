ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam ENT Surgeon elected president of Indian Society of Otology

Published - November 12, 2024 07:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. B. Sreerama Murthy, a renowned ENT surgeon from Visakhapatnam, has become the president of the Indian Society of Otology (All India Ear Surgeons Association). He will hold office for two years.

He took charge from Prof. Ravi Ramalingam of Chennai, at the annual conference of the Indian Society of Otology, which concluded at Agra on November 10. The main objectives of ISO are to teach students of medicine to treat patients with the latest available methods, to do research in otology and to invite foreign doctors to the ISO annual conference for spreading the otological knowledge.

The ISO has 2,500 members across India, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

