Visakhapatnam: Ensure uninterrupted power supply in summer, EPDCL CMD directs officials

May 07, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited Chairman & Managing Director Immadi Prudhvi Tej directed staff to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the 60 lakh consumers in districts, under the purview of APEPDCL, in summer.

He held a review meeting with the officials from the five districts here on Saturday.

He directed the officials to make prior arrangements to improve the supply in accordance with the increasing demand of electricity in summer. Feeder-wise power outages should be reviewed and necessary steps should be taken to reduce them. He also suggested conduct of training programmes for energy assistants on electrical safety issues.

Linemen and energy assistants should take steps to ensure that they perform their duties in compliance with safety standards, he said while suggesting holding of awareness campaigns for the consumers on the prevention of electrical accidents and electricity saving at the field-level.

