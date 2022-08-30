Visakhapatnam: ensure medical facilities are available for everyone in district, Deputy Chief Minister directs officials

Deputy Chief Minister Budi Muthyala Naidu speaking at the general body meeting of the Zilla Parishad in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. ZP Chairperson J. Subhadra and MLA Karanam Dharmasri are seen. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Budi Mutyala Naidu has directed the officials to ensure that medical facilities are available for everyone in the district.

He was speaking at the general body meeting of the Zilla Parishad, held under the auspices of ZP Chairperson J. Subhadra, at the ZP meeting hall here on Tuesday.

Measures were being taken for the all-round development of the district by taking up various development programmes, based on the suggestions of the members. The State government was taking measures for the development of hospitals both in the urban and rural areas, he said.

Jal Jeevan Mission

The Minister directed the officials to ensure that injections were available for snake and dog bite, at every PHC. Measures should be taken to supply drinking water through taps under the Jal Jeevan Mission, he said

Ms. Subhadra directed the officials concerned to ensure early completion of the buildings, under construction in the district. She advised the medical and health officials to remain alert towards the control of seasonal diseases. She asked the people’s representatives to conduct frequent inspection of government schools and lodge complaints with the District Collector and the DEO, if they came across students facing any problems.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that a new unit has been opened at the KGH for conduct of post-mortem. Staff has been appointed for conduct of post-mortem even during nights. The government has sanctioned ₹20 lakh to each secretariat for immediate disposal of the complaints that were received during the ‘Gadapa, gadapaku mana prabhutvam’ programme. He directed the officials to accord top priority to works pertaining to drinking water, roads and drains.

MPTC and ZPTC Members brought issues like appointment of doctors in the Agency areas, establishment of PHCs and drinking water woes to the notice of the officials. The Minister directed the officials to take measures for solving those issues.

Anakapalli District Collector Ravi Subhash Patanshetty, Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) District Joint Collector J. Siva Srinivas, MLAs Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, K. Bhagyalakshmi, U.V. Ramana Murthy Raju (Kannababu) and Chetti Phalguna, MLCs Varudhu Kalyani, Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav and P.V.N. Madhav and officials of various departments participated in the meeting.