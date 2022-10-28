Visakhapatnam: ensure CLAP vehicles collect garbage daily, GVMC Commissioner tells officials

Corporator urges him to set up a Primary Health Centre and an anaganwadi centre for the residents of wards 17, 19 and 20

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 28, 2022 17:45 IST

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Raja Babu has instructed the authorities to ensure that the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) vehicles visit the wards every day and collect garbage without fail. He inspected several areas like Peda Waltair, Chepala Bazaar and Gandhi Street along with corporator N. Lakshmi, here on Friday. During the visit, the corporator informed that CLAP vehicles were arriving once in two days, due to which the garbage was being piled up in dustbins, leading to proliferation of mosquitoes apart from the menace of stray dogs and pigs. He has asked the officials to focus on sanitation issues. He has also asked about the overflowing of drain water in the colonies. Later, the corporator urged the Commissioner to set up a Primary Health Centre (PHC) and an anaganwadi centre for the residents of wards 17, 19 and 20. Zonal Commissioner Vijaya Lakshmi was present.

