Visakhapatnam: energy conservation plays vital role in steel industry, says RINL-VSP CMD

December 14, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘RINL installed state-of-the-art cleaner technologies in the design stage itself’

The Hindu Bureau,Kamalakara Rao V _11831

Visakhapatnam

The RINL-VSP Chairman and Managing Director Atul Bhatt has said that conservation of energy played a vital role in the steel industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the gathering at the National Energy Conservation Day celebrations at the RINL here on Wednesday, Mr. Bhatt said that RINL installed state-of-the-art cleaner technologies in the design stage itself such as Coke Dry Quenching, BF Top Pressure Recovery, LD Gas recovery and waste heat recovery systems in various combustion systems. These technologies contributed in reducing specific energy consumption in the design stage itself, he said while adding that the RINL was awarded the prestigious National Energy Leader award four times in a row by the CII.

The Energy Management Department of Visakhapatnam steel plant conducted various awareness programmes for schoolchildren and employees of VSP and over 3,200 persons participated in various energy awareness campaigns.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US