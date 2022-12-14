  1. EPaper
Visakhapatnam: energy conservation plays vital role in steel industry, says RINL-VSP CMD

‘RINL installed state-of-the-art cleaner technologies in the design stage itself’

December 14, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau,Kamalakara Rao V _11831

Visakhapatnam

The RINL-VSP Chairman and Managing Director Atul Bhatt has said that conservation of energy played a vital role in the steel industry.

Addressing the gathering at the National Energy Conservation Day celebrations at the RINL here on Wednesday, Mr. Bhatt said that RINL installed state-of-the-art cleaner technologies in the design stage itself such as Coke Dry Quenching, BF Top Pressure Recovery, LD Gas recovery and waste heat recovery systems in various combustion systems. These technologies contributed in reducing specific energy consumption in the design stage itself, he said while adding that the RINL was awarded the prestigious National Energy Leader award four times in a row by the CII.

The Energy Management Department of Visakhapatnam steel plant conducted various awareness programmes for schoolchildren and employees of VSP and over 3,200 persons participated in various energy awareness campaigns.

