Visakhapatnam: ENC pays tributes to war heroes on Vijay Diwas

December 16, 2022 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, Eastern Naval Command conducted a wreath-laying ceremony at the ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial, in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Tributes were paid to the personnel of the armed forces who made the supreme sacrifice during various operations in the 1971 war. Floral wreaths were placed at the War Memorial by Vice Admiral Sreekumar Nair, Director General Naval Projects, Visakhapatnam. A 50-men Guard was paraded at the venue and a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to martyrs.

The nation celebrates Vijay Diwas on December 16 every year to commemorate the victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war.

On this day, the world witnessed the unconditional surrender of regular Pakistani troops under the command of Lieutenant General AAK Nazi to the Tri-service Theatre Commanders of the Indian Armed Forces in Dhaka, resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh.

