Visakhapatnam: Employees stage lunch-hour protest against CPS

Among others, they want the retirement age to be increased to 62

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 01, 2022 18:26 IST

Members of the APNGOs’ Association staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Employees, under the banner of the A.P. Non-Gazetted Officers’ Association, staged a lunch-hour protest on Thursday against implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) by the Central and State governments.

The protest was staged following a call given by the State and Central government employees’ unions.

The protesters said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised during his padayatra in the run-up to the elections that he would scrap the CPS and revive the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) if voted to power within one week of assuming office.

Three years after coming to power, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was yet to fulfil his promise. “The government has been delaying dodging the issue,” they said, and added that they were agitated due to the failure to scrap CPS and regularisation of the services of contract employees.

JAC district chairman K. Eswara Rao appealed to the Chief Minister to take the initiative and do justice to the employees.

Charter of demands

He sought revival of the OPS, regularisation of the services of contract employees, constitution of a committee to rectify the anomalies in the 11th PRC, release of GPF and APGLI claims. He also demanded that the retirement age of employees in the public sector, Gurukulams, Aided Library Societies and universities be increased from 60 to 62.

Meanwhile, the CITU District Committee extended its support to the demand of the employees and teachers’ unions on CPS.

CITU district general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar appealed to the Chief Minister to provide a solution to the just demands of the employees and teachers.

