Visakhapatnam: Eligible PF pensioners asked to submit applications for higher wage pension

February 13, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Pensioners of Employees’ Pension Scheme – 1995, under EPF & MP Act, 1952, have been advised to refer to the EPFO Head Office circular no. Pension/2022/54877/15149 dated 29/12/2022 (at serial no. 297 of Circulars in EPFO website) for information regarding the Supreme Court Judgement dated 04/11/22, according to a statement issued by the Regional PF Commissioner, EPFO Regional Office, Visakhapatnam.

Eligible pensioners are advised to submit their applications for ‘higher wage’ pension through https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in

