ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Electrocution case: ST Commission Chairman calls on parents of victim

February 09, 2024 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

ST Commission Chairman D.V.G. Sankara Rao with the parents of David Raju, who died of electrocution, at Jogampeta in Anakapalli district, on February 8.

A.P. State ST Commission Chairman D.V.G. Sankara Rao on Thursday called on the family members of T. David Raju, who died of electrocution following alleged malfunctioning of power supply system.

Following a report published in The Hindu about the incident, Mr. Sankara Rao, along with Narsipatnam RDO and other officials, visited Jogampeta SC hostel and inspected the scene of accident. Later, he called on the parents of the victim, and promised to ensure justice to them.

Meanwhile, the Konda Dora tribe of Patha Mallampeta told Mr. Sankara Rao that they had been residing in the village for the past 40 years. Stating that they had been cultivating the 102 acres of D-Patta lands for the past 50 years and earning a livelihood by raising cashew plantations, they alleged that the revenue officials were not cancelling the D-Pattas given to non-locals. Mr. Sankara Rao promised to get the issue probed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Adivasi women Ramanamma, Adivasi Girijana Sangham honorary president K. Govinda Rao, and District Tribal Welfare Officer Naga Sirisha were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US