Visakhapatnam Electrocution case: ST Commission Chairman calls on parents of victim

February 09, 2024 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A.P. State ST Commission Chairman D.V.G. Sankara Rao on Thursday called on the family members of T. David Raju, who died of electrocution following alleged malfunctioning of power supply system.

Following a report published in The Hindu about the incident, Mr. Sankara Rao, along with Narsipatnam RDO and other officials, visited Jogampeta SC hostel and inspected the scene of accident. Later, he called on the parents of the victim, and promised to ensure justice to them.

Meanwhile, the Konda Dora tribe of Patha Mallampeta told Mr. Sankara Rao that they had been residing in the village for the past 40 years. Stating that they had been cultivating the 102 acres of D-Patta lands for the past 50 years and earning a livelihood by raising cashew plantations, they alleged that the revenue officials were not cancelling the D-Pattas given to non-locals. Mr. Sankara Rao promised to get the issue probed.

Adivasi women Ramanamma, Adivasi Girijana Sangham honorary president K. Govinda Rao, and District Tribal Welfare Officer Naga Sirisha were present.